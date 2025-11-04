EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.91 and traded as low as GBX 26.10. EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 26.90, with a volume of 544,344 shares changing hands.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.91.

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. EKF Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 2.2987842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

? Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

? Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

