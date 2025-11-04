High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.80. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc is engaged in providing contract drilling, well servicing, completion services, equipment rentals, and other oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Papua New Guinea and Canada. The operating segments of the company are Drilling Services segment which consists of the drilling services; Production Services segment which consists of the well servicing and snubbing services; Ancillary Services segment which provides rental equipment and engineering consulting to various companies within the oil and gas sector and Corporate segment.

