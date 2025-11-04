Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.99 and traded as low as C$14.25. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 24,472 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$272.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.99.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.59%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

