Atria Investments Inc Has $2.67 Million Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,698.88. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.21.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 81.91%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

