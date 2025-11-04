Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after purchasing an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,950,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 746.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,018,101. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.05.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $264.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.63 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The business had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

