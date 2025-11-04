Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,242 Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Up 1.8%

Enovix stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.09. Enovix Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Enovix had a negative net margin of 481.35% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Enovix to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,441,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,027,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,380.59. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enovix

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.