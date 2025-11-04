Atria Investments Inc Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,513 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,625 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 64,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 229,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 46,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.