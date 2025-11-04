monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in monday.com by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in monday.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in monday.com by 34.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after buying an additional 104,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after buying an additional 745,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth $23,078,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson set a $275.00 price target on monday.com in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised monday.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.81.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $205.12 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $166.22 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.19, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.46.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

