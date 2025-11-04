Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Melius started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.26.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

