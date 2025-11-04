Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. $NOV

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NOV were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 101.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 7,018,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 88.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 3,362,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $33,742,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $23,589,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $275,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NOV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NOV Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE NOV opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.86.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. NOV had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. NOV has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.