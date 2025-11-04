Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

