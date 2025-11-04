Top Water Stocks To Consider – November 2nd

CocaCola, NuScale Power, and IDEXX Laboratories are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose core businesses involve the supply, treatment, distribution, infrastructure or technology for managing water resources—ranging from municipal utilities and desalination or filtration firms to pipe, pump and metering manufacturers. Investors often treat them as a defensive, long-term play tied to steady demand and infrastructure spending, though they carry risks from regulation, political control of water rights, weather-dependent variability and high capital costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

