Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Athabasca Oil Corporation Purchases 127,500 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,336,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,794,740. The trade was a 5.77% increase in their position.

Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,160.00.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,848.00.

On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,672.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.79 per share, with a total value of C$862,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$862,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation purchased 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,954.00.

On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$864,271.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$862,046.00.

On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,266.00.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.3%

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.05 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.80.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

