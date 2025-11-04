Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Insider Athabasca Oil Corporation Acquires 129,800 Shares

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$885,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,844,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,400,854. The trade was a 4.78% increase in their position.
Athabasca Oil Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 1st, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,160.00.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,848.00.
- On Friday, October 3rd, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 128,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$861,672.00.
- On Monday, October 6th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,330.00.
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 126,800 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,240.00.
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 122,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,954.00.
- On Thursday, October 9th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 121,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$864,271.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 127,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$862,046.00.
- On Friday, October 10th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 137,500 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,750.00.
- On Tuesday, October 14th, Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 132,200 shares of Athabasca Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$863,266.00.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Shares of ATH stock opened at C$7.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.99. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.05 and a 52 week high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.
