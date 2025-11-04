Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 641,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,350,000 after purchasing an additional 519,285 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total transaction of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,369,326. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,758. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.