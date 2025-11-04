Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,827,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,255,000 after purchasing an additional 182,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,319,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,530,000 after purchasing an additional 76,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after purchasing an additional 854,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $246.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day moving average is $234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $255.27. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

