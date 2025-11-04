Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Insmed were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,675,000 after acquiring an additional 49,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $985,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219,131 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Insmed by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,423,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,890,000 after acquiring an additional 59,952 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,602,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $186.23 on Tuesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $1,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 262,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,190,318.25. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 152,657 shares of company stock valued at $21,442,198 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $171.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho set a $196.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.