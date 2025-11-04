Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,844 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Copart by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This trade represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.