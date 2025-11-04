Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

SCHF stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

