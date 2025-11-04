AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 28.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,961,000 after buying an additional 484,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $72,872,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.18. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

