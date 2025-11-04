Spire Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March $DMAR

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 129,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:DMAR opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $386.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

