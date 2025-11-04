Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 242,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,392 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Wincap Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

