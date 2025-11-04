Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 109.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. Zacks Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 7.5%

Uranium Energy stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.40. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

