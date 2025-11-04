Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50,643 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.24%.

In other Medtronic news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, for a total transaction of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

