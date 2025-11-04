Atria Investments Inc Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $270,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 558.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 540,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 458,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after buying an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,070,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 327,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,423,000 after buying an additional 318,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.98 per share, for a total transaction of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. This represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $153.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.31. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $166.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

