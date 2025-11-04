Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,417,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $128.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

