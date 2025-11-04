TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 649,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,455,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $824,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

