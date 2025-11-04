Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.00.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.
TSE:EDV opened at C$55.75 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.07 and a 1 year high of C$67.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.87. The company has a market cap of C$13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 116.0%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.
Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
