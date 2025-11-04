Amalgamated Bank Sells 650 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 234.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 165.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 128,271 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.81.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.80.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

