Atria Investments Inc Acquires 12,280 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FJAN. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 32.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 535,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,901 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

