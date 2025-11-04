Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Veeva Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,850.92. This trade represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $292.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.45.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

