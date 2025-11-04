Atria Investments Inc Trims Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,244,000 after acquiring an additional 340,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of ALL stock opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ALL
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.