Atria Investments Inc Trims Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allstate by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $84,408,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,244,000 after acquiring an additional 340,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

