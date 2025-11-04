Spire Wealth Management Has $307,000 Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.0%

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.