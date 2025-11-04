Lennar Corporation $LEN Position Lifted by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5,161.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 947 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $180.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

