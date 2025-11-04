XPO, Inc. $XPO Shares Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3,039.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in XPO by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in XPO by 88.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in XPO by 5.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO by 15.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 289,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.95.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

