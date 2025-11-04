Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as low as C$11.05. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.52, with a volume of 612,713 shares traded.
AAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.93.
Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.
