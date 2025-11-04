Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.17 and traded as low as C$11.05. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$11.52, with a volume of 612,713 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares cut shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.93.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

About Advantage Energy

The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.17.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.