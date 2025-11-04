Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $8.41. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.
