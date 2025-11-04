Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,295.72 and traded as high as GBX 1,596. Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 1,581, with a volume of 3,454,457 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STAN. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,316.25.

The stock has a market cap of £36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,433.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,295.72.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

