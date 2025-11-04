Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.40 and traded as low as C$6.21. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$6.34, with a volume of 230,045 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSZ. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$6.23 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSZ

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.8%

About Fiera Capital

The company has a market capitalization of C$675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.40.

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.