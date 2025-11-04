Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $178.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.84. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. William Blair upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.