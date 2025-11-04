Assetmark Inc. Sells 10,303 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 58.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 403,157 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 4,568 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $148,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 60,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,265. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 53,081 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $1,629,586.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 157,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,302.40. This trade represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 205,656 shares of company stock worth $6,871,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

