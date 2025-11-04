Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

