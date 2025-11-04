Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,636 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 218.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLBL opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

