Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,516 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,644,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,425,367,000 after buying an additional 785,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,268,000 after buying an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,911,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 907,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 173,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $79.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.3334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

