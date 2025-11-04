MFA Financial (MFA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $57.4020 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 17.62%.The firm had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

NYSE MFA opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $929.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.9%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 165.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 62.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

