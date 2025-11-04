SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SXYAY. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th.

SIKA stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SIKA has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

