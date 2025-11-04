Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.2857.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.64. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,554. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $2,783,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 454,204 shares of company stock worth $10,300,876 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 45,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

