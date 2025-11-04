Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $618.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 68.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

