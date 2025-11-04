Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) & Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Financial Review

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors -7.02% -8.80% -6.30%

Risk and Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Johnson Outdoors $562.53 million 0.74 -$26.53 million ($3.87) -10.38

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Johnson Outdoors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Simulated Environment Concepts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Johnson Outdoors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Simulated Environment Concepts and Johnson Outdoors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson Outdoors 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simulated Environment Concepts beats Johnson Outdoors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

