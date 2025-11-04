Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,244,000 after buying an additional 289,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,442,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,103,000 after purchasing an additional 386,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,326,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,380,000 after purchasing an additional 454,059 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.37.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

